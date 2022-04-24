SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $503.13, but opened at $544.76. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $567.18, with a volume of 10,727 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $556.63 and a 200-day moving average of $641.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.