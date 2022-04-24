Insider Selling: Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Sells £1,200,000 in Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.61), for a total value of £1,200,000 ($1,561,280.25).

Robert Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.11), for a total value of £504,000 ($655,737.70).

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 1,206 ($15.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,134.34. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 988 ($12.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.78). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 21.50 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.66) to GBX 1,200 ($15.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.95) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,357.50 ($17.66).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

