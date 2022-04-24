YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. YETI traded as low as $52.05 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 1406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

