GAP (NYSE:GPS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GAP traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 384711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in GAP by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in GAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in GAP by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

