Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $327.09 and last traded at $348.99, with a volume of 2048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $345.97.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.75.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

