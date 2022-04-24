Lear (NYSE:LEA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $157.00. The stock had previously closed at $134.08, but opened at $130.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lear shares last traded at $130.90, with a volume of 1,357 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lear by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,706,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

