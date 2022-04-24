Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $339.00. The stock had previously closed at $294.57, but opened at $280.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $262.53, with a volume of 48,375 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.91.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

