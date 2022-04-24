Kurt Budge Acquires 590,000 Shares of Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM) Stock

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating) insider Kurt Budge bought 590,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £41,300 ($53,734.06).

BEM opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.39 million and a P/E ratio of -34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Beowulf Mining plc has a one year low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 22.24 ($0.29).

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit consist of 500 hectares located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407.45 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland; Raapysjarvi exploration permit, which is a 716.25-hectare exploration area located in the municipality of Tuusniemi in Eastern Finland; Karhunmaki project, which located in Lapua municipality within the Southern Ostrobothnia region in Western Finland; Mitrovica project, which is located in northern Kosovo; and Viti project that is located in south-eastern Kosovo.

