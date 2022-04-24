Kurt Budge Acquires 590,000 Shares of Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM) Stock

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating) insider Kurt Budge bought 590,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £41,300 ($53,734.06).
BEM opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.39 million and a P/E ratio of -34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Beowulf Mining plc has a one year low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 22.24 ($0.29).
Beowulf Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
