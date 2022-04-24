Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $14.44. Huntington Bancshares shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 225,165 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after buying an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after buying an additional 1,802,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

