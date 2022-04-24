Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Andrew Stephen Thomis Sells 4,239 Shares

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.14), for a total transaction of £20,008.08 ($26,031.85).

CHRT opened at GBX 500 ($6.51) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 488 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 527.05. The firm has a market cap of £205.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25. Cohort plc has a twelve month low of GBX 440 ($5.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 682 ($8.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

