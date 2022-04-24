Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Andrew Stephen Thomis Sells 4,239 Shares

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.14), for a total transaction of £20,008.08 ($26,031.85).
CHRT opened at GBX 500 ($6.51) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 488 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 527.05. The firm has a market cap of £205.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25. Cohort plc has a twelve month low of GBX 440 ($5.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 682 ($8.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53.
Cohort Company Profile (Get Rating)
