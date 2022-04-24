Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $178.70, but opened at $184.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies shares last traded at $175.28, with a volume of 6,358 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

