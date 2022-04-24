Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $77.56, but opened at $71.07. Autoliv shares last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 15,446 shares traded.
The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 51.51%.
In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.77.
About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.
