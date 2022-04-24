Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.34, but opened at $25.27. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 20,654 shares.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.12.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 8,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,736.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

