General Electric (GE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. General Electric has set its FY22 guidance at $2.80-3.50 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26. The company has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.