PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.44.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.36). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, CFO Lance Barton sold 66,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $954,863.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $317,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 225,970 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 967.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,640,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

