PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.44.
NASDAQ PLBY opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In other PLBY Group news, CFO Lance Barton sold 66,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $954,863.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $317,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 225,970 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 967.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,640,000.
PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
