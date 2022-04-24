Centene (CNC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Centene has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.300-$5.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.30-$5.50 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE CNC opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 170,757 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Centene by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,044,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,099,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Centene by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 193,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Centene by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.