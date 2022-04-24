Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,475,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after acquiring an additional 143,065 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 100,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

