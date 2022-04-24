Juniper Networks (JNPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q1 guidance at ~$0.26-0.36 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $194,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,450,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,796,000 after acquiring an additional 281,714 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,923,000 after acquiring an additional 129,705 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 62,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.