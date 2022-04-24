Bango (LON:BGO) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on the stock.

Shares of BGO stock opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.37) on Wednesday. Bango has a one year low of GBX 173 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 234 ($3.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.25.

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

