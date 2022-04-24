Bango (LON:BGO) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on the stock.
Shares of BGO stock opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.37) on Wednesday. Bango has a one year low of GBX 173 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 234 ($3.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.25.
Bango Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.