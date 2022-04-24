Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($35.78) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.83) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital raised Oxford Instruments to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,290 ($29.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 1,600 ($20.82) and a one year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,120.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,258.87.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

