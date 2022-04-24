Sun Communities (SUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SUI stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 106.02%.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.78.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

