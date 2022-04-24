Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.11)-($0.15) EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE:PEB opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,874,000 after acquiring an additional 186,269 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.