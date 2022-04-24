Critical Comparison: Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) vs. Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Rating) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Creative Technology and Markforged, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Markforged 0 1 4 0 2.80

Markforged has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%. Given Markforged’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Technology and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A Markforged N/A -40.44% -17.71%

Risk & Volatility

Creative Technology has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Technology and Markforged’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Technology $84.47 million 1.51 -$7.67 million N/A N/A Markforged $91.22 million 7.18 $3.86 million N/A N/A

Markforged has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Technology.

Summary

Markforged beats Creative Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Technology (Get Rating)

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, refurbished products, amplifiers, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers and personal digital entertainment products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. Creative Technology Ltd was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts. It also offers 3D printing software. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts with European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

