Head to Head Review: Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) & 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0.46% 0.14% 0.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.87 $11.42 million N/A N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 3.74 $90,000.00 $0.00 3,055.73

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Third Coast Bancshares and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.18%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Summary

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin beats Third Coast Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It also provides insurance and risk products for personal and business needs. The company operates through a network of three full-service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

