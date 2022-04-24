Canadian National Railway (CNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNI opened at $123.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.20. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,250 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

