Head to Head Review: Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) versus Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alico and Green Thumb Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $108.56 million 2.74 $34.86 million $5.47 7.20 Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alico and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00

Alico currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.68%. Green Thumb Industries has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 224.89%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Alico.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 37.35% 1.83% 1.03% Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alico beats Green Thumb Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2021, it had 83,000 acres of land situated in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 73 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

