Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TECK opened at $37.24 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,695,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 672.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 166,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

