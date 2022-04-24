Whirlpool (WHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.32 per share for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY22 guidance at $27.00-27.00 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WHR opened at $173.82 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.39 and a 200-day moving average of $207.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 401,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,117,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

