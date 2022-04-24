Teck Resources (TCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.37 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

