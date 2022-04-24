United Parcel Service (UPS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UPS opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $174.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 80.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 299,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,518,000 after purchasing an additional 133,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

