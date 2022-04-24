Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $2,796,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.