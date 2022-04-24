Morgan Stanley Boosts MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $78.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MGEE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. Research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $383,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

