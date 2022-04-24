The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

