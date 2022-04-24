TheStreet Downgrades Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Li Auto’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 61.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

