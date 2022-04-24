Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFX. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $397.08.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $321.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

