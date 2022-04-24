Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTIC. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

