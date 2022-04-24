Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DK. Cowen cut their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.46.

DK stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 142,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Delek US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Delek US by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

