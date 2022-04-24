Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE DCUE opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $94.40 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 182,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 876.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 264,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 237,213 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

