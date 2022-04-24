Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,409.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,392.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,666.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,782.32. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 116.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

