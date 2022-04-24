JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.44.

JELD opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after buying an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,209,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

