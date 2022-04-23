Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $138.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

