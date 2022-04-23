Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pool by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $415.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $401.51 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

