Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $42.11 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 48,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $42,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,571,000 after buying an additional 362,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

