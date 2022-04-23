Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 585.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $130.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average of $121.58. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

