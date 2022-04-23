Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Moderna were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $140.34 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

