US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Up 4.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.22. Approximately 14,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,026,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75.

About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

