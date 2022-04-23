West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.77.

LULU opened at $363.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.14 and a 200 day moving average of $376.76. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

