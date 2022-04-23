Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $153.88

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average is $133.79.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

