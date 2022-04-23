3,064 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,064 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,029,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 496,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 469,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.50 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

