Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 304,180 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hilltop by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hilltop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

